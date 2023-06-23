Celebration of Life for William Franklin Webster will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Oklahoma City. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Oklahoma City, under the direction of Mckay Davis Funeral Home.
William Franklin Pugh Webster was born to Odessa Lee Webster and William Franklin Pugh on Nov. 24, 1953, in Hugo at Hugo Hospital. He departed this life on June 11, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.
William accepted Christ at 12 years old at New Zion Baptist Church in Lawton. William graduated from Lawton High School, and he continued his education at Okmulgee Tech in Okmulgee. Upon graduation from Okmulgee Tech, he worked for the OG&E Electric Company in Oklahoma City. William later worked for Auto Zone as a manager for many years until retirement.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children: five sons: William Alexander and wife Gloria of Lawton, Mali Russell and wife Shay, Henry Jermaine Webster, Domonic Webster, and Raphaele Webster all of Oklahoma City; three daughters: Raphaela Webster and husband, of Oklahoma City, Eisha Webster and husband Rich of California, and Ruth Ann Webster of Oklahoma City; his loving mother, Odessa Lee Black of Hugo; sisters: Alicia Johnson, and Charlene Black of Oklahoma City; brothers: Charles Black and wife Rosie, Lorenzo Black and wife Sonya, and Angelo Black and wife Shirelle, all of Hugo; twelve grandchildren, his many nieces and nephews and other loving family members.
William was preceded in death by his father, William Franklin Pugh; sister, Marilyn Joyce Webster; brother, Otis Smith and grandparents.