Celebration of Life for William Franklin Webster will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Oklahoma City. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Oklahoma City, under the direction of Mckay Davis Funeral Home.

William Franklin Pugh Webster was born to Odessa Lee Webster and William Franklin Pugh on Nov. 24, 1953, in Hugo at Hugo Hospital. He departed this life on June 11, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

