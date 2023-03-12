William “Early” Wilkins, 81, passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Early was born Aug. 12, 1941, in Macon, Georgia to James Eldridge Wilkins and Lillian Mae (Cummins) Wilkins. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years and in the Army for 20 years. Followed by his military service, Early worked 20 years as a software civil service engineer, and with Decilog as a consultant.
Early was a member of Medicine Park First Baptist Church in Medicine Park. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Early was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lillian Wilkins, and wife, Renate. He was also preceded in death by his son, Clinton, who passed Feb. 7, 2022.
Early is survived by two sons: Daniel of France and Shai (Mark) of New York City; and two granddaughters: Marine of France and Ravyn of Duncan. Early is also survived by his beloved friend, Leta George of Weatherford, Texas.
A memorial service was held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel in Weatherford, Texas. Interment with military honors was held Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Fort Sill National Cemetery, in Elgin, with a memorial service that followed at noon, at Medicine Park First Baptist Church, in Medicine Park.