William “Early” Wilkins, 81, passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Early was born Aug. 12, 1941, in Macon, Georgia to James Eldridge Wilkins and Lillian Mae (Cummins) Wilkins. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years and in the Army for 20 years. Followed by his military service, Early worked 20 years as a software civil service engineer, and with Decilog as a consultant.

Early was a member of Medicine Park First Baptist Church in Medicine Park. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

