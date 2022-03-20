Funeral service for William Douglas (Pops) Spencer, 76, will be held at noon on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Immanuel Baptist Church. He passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 in Lawton.
Doug (Pops) Spencer was born to George and Margaret Spencer Oct. 27, 1945 in Comanche County.
He retired from the City of Lawton after 32 years of dedication. After retirement he worked Maintenance for Sherwood Village.
Pops enjoyed a variety of hobbies and pastimes. His favorite thing to do was be with his family and friends, fishing, camping, hunting and dancing just to name a few. His favorite place to eat was Leo & Kens with his buddies and family. He was a very giving and loving man.
He was in a variety of clubs over the years. Two of his favorites were Southwest Gunfighters Black Powder and Poor Boys Antique Tractors. He also enjoyed participating in car shows with his son, Bryan (Spencer Hot Rods). During racing season, he could be found at the Lawton Speedway with his sons, Spencer’s Racing.
He loved finding good deals and treasures at Goodwill, Salvation Army, yard sales and flea markets.
Doug (Pops) was an amazing person, father, friend and loved by many and is greatly missed.
Survivors include son, Michael Spencer and wife, Liz; their children and grandchildren: Adam (Sesalie, Adonis); Jessica (Makayla, Jordan) and Brittany (Michael, Lilah, Mason, Kai); son, James Spencer and wife, Missy; their daughter and grandchildren: Brandi (Payton, Prestyn and Pryor); son, Chris Spencer and wife, Paula; their children and grandchildren: Charlie (Naylie, Carlos); Robert (Jesse, Abby, R.J., Jason); Misty (Jeremiah, Spencer); David (Lil David); daughter, Sherry (Candy) Spencer; son, Bryan Spencer and wife, Kim; their children and grandchildren: Jakeb, Cassie (Lawrence, Ida Bell); Malorie (Samuel); daughter, Mandy Hardin; her children: (Tyler, Ashtyn) and their sister, Becky Carter and her husband, Chris; their daughter (Hailey); daughter, Angie Beauregard and her children and grandchildren: Takoda, Tanner and Sarah (D’Angelo); son, Michael Eaton and his wife, Tonia; their children and grandchildren: Ashley (Mia, Remy); Braedon; son-Danny Eaton. His best friends whom he loved like brothers and sister, Skip and Carol Lampkins and Les Upton and special friend, Clyde Caraway.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Helen and Hazel; brother, Donald and granddaughter, Rebecca.