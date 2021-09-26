William “Carroll” Brents was born on March 10, 1942, in Hickory, and passed away on Sept. 20, 2021, in Lafayette, Louisiana. His funeral will be held in his hometown of Lawton, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin. Viewing will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 from 5 — 7 p.m. at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Carroll was married 36 years to Madelyn Hebert Brents of Lafayette. Carroll was a 1960 graduate of Lawton High School and a 1965 graduate of Midwestern State University. He was commissioned into the U.S. Army in 1965, serving seven years on active duty with service as a Company Commander in Vietnam. After leaving military service, Carroll worked 42 years in the Oil & Gas Industry for E.L. Farmer Trucking Company as VP, Sales.
He is predeceased by his mother, Olene Cochran Richardson and grandparents, Willie and Emma Cochran, of Lawton.
He is survived by his wife Madelyn Hebert Brents; father, Carol “Buddy” Brents of Ada; sons: Colonel (Ret) William “Brad” and Gayle Brents of Oklahoma City and Todd and Joyce Brents of Boiling Springs, SC; stepdaughter, Paige Chavez; seven grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; brothers: Danny Richardson; Frank Brents; Bruce Brents and sisters: Glenda Richardson Prince and Pam Richardson Jenkins.
