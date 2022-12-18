Funeral service for William C. Heverling III will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lawton.
A private family burial will be held in Warsaw, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Tuesday evening, Dec. 20, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
William C. Heverling III, 17, of Lawton passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Lawton. He was born March 9, 2005, in Branson, Missouri to William C. Heverling II and Elizabeth Nicole Blevins. William was involved with scouting, where he loved racing the pinewood derby cars. His passion was motorcycles and cars, especially the Mustang. He enjoyed camping, hiking, music, and never passed by a mirror without taking a look. He enjoyed gaming and wanted to be a streamer. William loved his family, he loved people, enjoyed making them laugh and was quite the jokester. He never met a stranger and will forever be missed by his family and friends.
William is survived by his father and second-mother, William C. II and Elizabeth Poulsen Heverling of the home; his mother, Elizabeth Nicole Blevins of Lawton; his sister, Carrington Heverling and brother Joshua Heverling, both of the home; five stepbrothers: Taylor Phelps of Texas; Lee Phelps of Idaho; Tony Phelps of Texas; Sterling Phelps of Texas and Isaic Phelps of Colorado. He is also survived by his two grandparents: William C. Sr., and Brenda Heverling, of Branson, Missouri; his grandfather, Pete Poulsen of Missouri, girlfriend Kristen Lewis of Lawton and numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by grandparents: Earl and Jettie Blevins, his two grandmothers: Constance Kay Heverling, Sharylon B. Poulsen, and his aunt Tammy McConkie.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
