William C. Bruner "Jr.", 73, of Indiahoma passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence.
Jr was born on February 23, 1947, in Chickasha, Oklahoma, to William Curtis Bruner and Maude (King) Bruner. Jr graduated from Lawton High in 1966. He worked for Sears for 38 years as an auto mechanic. After retiring from Sears, he went to work for LPS as a groundskeeper. In 1965, Jr began his dirt track racing career following his older brother Billy Joe's footsteps in open-wheel racing, by assuming the orange number 32 legacy.
In 1967, he met and married Joan Shotts, and spent the next fifty-three years together. They had two children, Jerry and Christy. Joan and the kids all supported and were involved in his 25-year racing career that expanded throughout the southwest region of the U.S. Among his many accomplishments in racing, he won the 1974 and 1977 championships at Lawton Speedway, the Firecracker 50 in 1975 and was also N.C.R.A. Rookie of the Year in 1975. Jr. was inducted into the Texoma Racers Hall of Fame in 2014. The racing legacy still continues on through his son Jerry in the orange number 32.
Jr was well-respected on and off the track. He was a fierce competitor but would offer any help for his competition to make it out for the next race against him. His grin and distinctive laugh along with his magnetic personality drew so many to remember him as one of a kind. He and his numerous great talents in life will be missed by all that loved and knew him.
Preceded in death by his dad and mom, Curtis Bruner and Maude Bruner; his brothers Bill and Ronnie Bruner; two granddaughters, Holly and Jalee Bruner; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Betty Shotts and one brother-in-law, Ricky Shotts, Jr. is survived by his wife, Joan (Shotts) Bruner of Indiahoma; one daughter, Christy Bruner of Lawton; one son, Jerry Bruner and fiance Kathy Smith of Piedmont, Oklahoma; one sister, Peggy White of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; two grandsons, Jared Fletcher and Lane Bruner; two granddaughters, Celia Bruner and Haylee Bruner; one great grandson, Ezra Riley Fletcher; brothers / sisters-in-law, Dale & Judy Shotts of Faxon, Oklahoma, Charles and Barbara Shotts of Faxon, Oklahoma, Patty Shotts of Colorado and Hazel Bruner of Anchorage, Alaska; his dog, Wiggles and cat, Kitty Cat along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
The family will have a viewing for close friends and family on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, with social distancing guidelines being followed.
