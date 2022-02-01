Billy was born in Lawton, to William C. and Ozella (Jaye) Higgins on April 2, 1942. He died at his home in Florida on Friday, 21 Jan., 2022 after a short illness.
He attended school in Lawton through his junior year in high school. He then moved to California, and lived with grandparents, so he could improve his game and play tennis year round.
After graduating from high school in California, he returned to Oklahoma and attended Tulsa University.
He always wanted to play tennis. Some say he probably cut his teeth on a tennis racket. His dad was in the Army and played for Uncle Sam. By the age of ten, he had mastered his strokes and could beat most kids his age and older. His dad started taking him around to play older boys so he could improve his game. When he was in the 6th grade at Howell Elementary, his dad took him to Lawton High School, which is now Lawton City Hall. Back then there was only one junior/senior high school. He asked the tennis coach if his son could play against some of his players. The coach just laughed and said sure. But after Billy defeated most of his players, he was shocked that this small kid could play so well. Permission was given for Billy to play on the LHS team that school year at the age of only 11.
Barely at the age of 14, Billy played in the Oklahoma State high school tournament for age 16 Boys. He easily won that tournament. There is a plaque at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center announcing this win. This tournament was held in May, and he had just turned 14 in April. When his dad was asked why he didn’t move him to the older bracket, his Dad said “We didn’t want to show off too much”.
He won Oklahoma State tournaments and Missouri Valley tournaments many times as well as other national tournaments before he began his teaching pro career. He also won over 45 hard court championships.
While he was a member of the Junior Davis Cup Team, he made it to the first round of Wimbledon and the first round of the French Open. He also made it to the third round of the US Open twice. At one time he was ranked 115 in the world.
He worked as a teaching pro at various locations including Nassau, The Bahamas, Honolulu, Hawaii, Riverside, CA, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Augusta, GA, Dallas, TX, and Oklahoma City. His dad would go give tennis lessons while Billy was playing in tournaments.
In 1970, Billy wanted to play in the teaching pro tennis tournament which was to be held in Las Vegas, so his dad went to take over lessons while Billy was gone. When his dad got off the plane in Nassau, he immediately saw that Billy had a patch over one eye. His dad told him that he could not possibly play tennis with only one eye. Not only did Billy play in that tournament, but he won. Billy won that tournament eight straight years.
Billy is survived by his children and their families.
His daughter Lori Beckmann and husband Jon, FL. Her sons and Billy’s grandsons Brandon Keene, FL and Patrick Abruzzo, FL.
His son Billy Higgins III, Nassau, The Bahamas; His son Lawton Higgins, CA; His daughter, Haley Washington and her daughters and Billy’s granddaughter, Melody Washington and Olive Washington, and her son and Billy’s grandson, Fox Washington, CA.
His son Hunter Higgins and his wife Lisa, their daughter and Billy’s granddaughter, Heather Higgins, and their son and Billy’s grandson, Justin, Okinawa, Japan.
He is also survived by his sister Jeannie Kephart and husband, Alvin of Lawton. His nieces, Tammy Kephart, Oklahoma City; Kimberly Mills, Lawton; his nephew, Earl Kephart, Lawton and his great niece, Kassidy Kephart, Lawton.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Robert Christian Higgins, and infant twin sons, Matthew and Mark Higgins.
What Billy enjoyed besides playing tennis was traveling around and meeting new people. He had a great career and he will be missed.
No services are scheduled at this time.