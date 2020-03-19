William “Billy” T. Allen, 23 of Lawton passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020.
Viewing will be from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Due to the City of Lawton’s current COVID-19 restrictions a private graveside service and burial will be at Highland Cemetery on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Billy was born in Lawton, OK on Halloween day, 1996 to Darrell and Sharon Allen. He attended Sullivan Village Elementary, MacArthur Middle School and graduated from Lawton High School in 2014. He worked as a sales associate at several local businesses. He loved playing video games and watching sports, especially OU football and wrestling.
He is survived by his father, Darrell Allen and his wife, Bonita of the home; his aunts, Karen Granger and her husband, Al of Lawton, OK and Terry Moore of Oklahoma City, OK; his uncles, Robert Allen and his wife, Paula and David Allen and his wife, Kim all of Lawton, OK; his step-brother, Jeremy Brickley; his step-sister, Amanda Brickley; his cousins, Jennifer G., Elizabeth, Katie, Whitney, Brooklyn, Vanessa, Jennifer A., Bobby, Barbara, Clayton, Cameron, Kristina, Kevin, and Brian.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Allen; his maternal grandparents, William and Ingrid Martello; and his paternal grandparents, Robert and Agnes Allen.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.