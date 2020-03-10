Graveside services and burial with military honors for William (Billy) Charles Scott, age 64, will be at 10:00 a.m.--Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery (Jake Dunn Road) in Elgin, OK with Ken Lane officiating.
William (Billy) Charles Scott, 64 years old, passed suddenly at home on 29 February 2020.
William served 22-years with the U. S. Army, retiring as Sergeant First Class. During his long service career, he completed tours of duty in Germany and Korea while earning many recognitions for his performance. Following military service, William worked at several local companies: Fort Sill Commissary, Wal-Mart, Good Year and Target. He will be missed for his caring heart and humorous antics.
SURVIVORS INCLUDE. His wife, Cornelia Scott, of nearly 43 years; Brother Thomas (Tommy) Scott of West Chester, PA; his sisters, Ann Kendall and Maureen Adams of PA; Children Daniel and wife Toni Scott of Fort Drum, NY; Michel Schmidt of Lawton, OK; Nichol and husband Joseph Russo of Lawton, OK; his grandchildren include: Nathan Scott, Kaylyn Scott, Kassen Scott, Ricky Schmidt, Robert Schmidt, Hayden Russo, Caleb Russo and Noralee Russo; his extended family in Germany includes his mother-in-law, Roswitha Schafer, and other close relatives.
William is preceded in death by his Parents John and Elizabeth Scott; Brothers Michael and Brian Scott; son Robert (Bobby) Scott; Father in law Gerhard Schafer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in William’s honor to the Williams Syndrome Association would be appreciated: Williams Syndrome Association, 570 Kirts Blvd., Suite 223, Troy, Mi 48084-4156, http://www.williams-syndrome.org