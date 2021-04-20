William ‘Bill’ R. Jackson Sr. of Lawton passed peacefully on Wednesday April 14, 2021 after a short illness.
The Funeral will be at the 11 a.m., on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church located at 704 SW Ave D Avenue Lawton Oklahoma 73507.
The Burial will be at the 2 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery located at 2648 NE Jake Dunn Road, Elgin.
The family will begin receiving visitors at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from noon until 2 p.m. The visitation will resume at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
William was born on March 30, 1937 to William ‘Julius’ Veal and Addie Jackson in Akron, Ohio. After graduating from high school in Akron, Ohio, William enlisted into the Air Force where his tour took him to Japan. William served in Okinawa Japan during the Korean war. Upon his return to the United States, he was employed by the Chrysler Corporation. In 1966 William left the Chrysler Corporation and began his illustrious career with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio. William excelled and held many positions with the company. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company rolled out plans to build a new plant in Lawton. Goodyear selected nine families to relocate to Lawton. William and Janice Jackson were one of the families. William and Janice began their careers at Goodyear in Lawton Oklahoma in 1978. William continued his career and livelihood in Lawton until his retirement in 2001. William was Business Center Manager upon his retirement. Shortly thereafter he came out of retirement and began a career at Crossroads Youth and Family Services, Inc. Lawton. William was instrumental with the further development of their Transportation Division. He excelled in this position as well. William was requested in the Oklahoma City division regarding their Transportation plans as well.
William was a member of Grant Chapel A.M.E Church Lawton where he was a member of the ‘Sons of Allen’. He was a trustee in the church and was instrumental in the building expansion. William ‘Bill’ had a quiet yet sincere spirit and people were just naturally drawn to him. He was a man of God, and truly enjoyed the Gospel of Jesus Christ. In the 80’s -90’s and early 2000’s William really enjoyed fishing and golf. William became more involved with church activities around this time as well. William enjoyed sports, he was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan as well as the Cleveland Browns. He was a Cleveland Cavaliers fan especially when Lebron James was playing with them. He soon became a Miami Heat fan because Lebron James was recruited there. He then became an LA Laker fan only because Lebron James left the Miami Heat and became a Los Angeles Laker. William could listen to and watch sports commentators all day. He was an enthusiast. William was also an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as the Oklahoma Sooners. William absolutely loved music and enjoyed all genres. William loved his family and friends and would enjoy travelling to Ohio and Texas to visit them. William was deep rooted with Goodyear and leaves many friends who became like family to him throughout his tenure there. There was a street sign in Shipping that says Bill Jackson Lane as well the expansion area in Final Finish of the conveyors area that says Bill Jackson Highway inside the Goodyear complex in Lawton. Bill was one of 100 first hired and his badge number was #55.
William grew up with his sisters Carole Williams and Delores J. Greene.
William will be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
William was preceded in death by his father William ‘Julius’ Veal. His mother Addie Scott (Jessie ‘J.C’ Deceased). He was also preceded by his sisters: Carole Williams (Roger, deceased) of Akron, Ohio. Beverly Wells (Jay) of Las Vegas, Nevada; LaBarbara Veal of Akron, Ohio; his brother, William Veal (May-Troy) of Akron, Ohio.
William is survived by his lovely wife of 52 years Janice Jackson; daughter, Shelby Lynn Meza (Daniel) of Springtown Texas; sons: Perry Lane Jackson (Marion) of Fort Worth, Texas; Mark Edwin Jackson (Cynthia) of Madison, Alabama; William Ronald Jackson Jr, of Lawton; granddaughters: Arrissa Williams (Michuel) of Norman; Jasmine Dannille Sullivan of Stephenville Texas; grandson, Derrick Jackson of Oklahoma City.
There are seven great-grandchildren; brothers: Ronald Veal (Barbara) Akron, Ohio; Louie Veal (Cecelia) Akron, Ohio; sisters, Marcia Veal of Lackawanna, New York; Delores J. Greene (Attorney Charles L. Greene) of Tallmadge, Ohio; Constance Bryant (Fred, deceased) of Akron, Ohio; Brenda Burney of Akron, Ohio. A host of nieces and nephews and cousins, family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Dr. Michael Ramos.The family would like to thank the staff of Comanche County Memorial Hospital, specifically Dr. Scott Michener. The family would also like to thank the staff of Montevista Skilled Nursing Center, specifically C.N.A Monique Smith and Liz Bynum R.N.