Funeral service for William “Bill” Middleton Jr. age 82 of Enid, will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home, with Pastor Dwayne Schroeder officiating. Burial will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Sunset Memorial Gardens Lawton, under the direction of Anderson-Burris Funeral Home.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.