Savannah, GA — William “Bill” Lawrence Wade, 72, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 while watering his jalapenos. St. Peter surely had a wry smile and a sore shoulder after Bill met him with a vigorous handshake and his usual greeting of, “how ya doin, how ya doin, Bill Wade, Bill Wade, nice to meet you, nice to meet you”. He would have celebrated his 73rd birthday this year with his, “Turd of Hurtles, I mean, Herd of Turtles” – as he used to say. Instead he will be saving the herd a place at heaven’s table.
It may have been Bill’s “Sinatra blue eyes” that first captured Deborah’s attention thirty years ago, but certainly it was his loving and charming personality that kept her hooked for so long. Bill’s personality was a result of growing up as the fourth child in a household of thirteen children. A kid has to be a brute, or clever, to avoid being last in line for the milk machine in his own house. Bill chose clever.
He was born on September 10, 1947, in Lawton, Oklahoma to parents, Charles Edward and Marjorie “Madge” Elizabeth (Messinger) Wade. He grew up in Lawton, and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School. After attending college and graduating from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Bill went to work selling cars at his dad’s dealership, Charlie Wade Oldsmobile, in Lawton. He sold many cars during his years there, but, in 1980 decided to move to the Southeast. There he joined Brasseler USA selling dental products. He retired from Brasseler in 2001, but continued to work selling real estate with Savannah Quarters and then Cora Bett Thomas Realty. He was still selling on Saturday when he passed away.
Bill’s loving and caring side showed through in his many years of service to the Social Apostolate, and the Rotary Club of West Chatham – Pooler, where he was president. As a devout Catholic, he spent thirty years of service as a Board Member, a Eucharistic minister, and an usher at the Cathedral.
We will miss Bill. His smile and positive attitude always filled every room he entered. He leaves us with a smiling spirit, and a memory to remind us that each day is important and truly is a gift. Be kind to others, as Bill always was, seeing the good in all.
He is survived by his loving wife Deborah; his daughter Stephanie Wade Giorgio and husband Doug and their children, Marjorie “Madge” and Grantland; his son Bill Wade Jr. and wife Sandra and their daughter Sophia; and stepdaughter Laura Hammond and her children Emmeline and Richard. Also surviving him are his brothers and sisters; Chuck Wade, Mike Wade, Joe Wade, John Wade, Mary Wade Eppler, Jerry Wade, Jeff Wade, Ann Wade Farris, Tim Wade, Danny Wade, and Jane Wade Henry; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie “Madge” Elizabeth (Messinger) Wade, and his father, Charles Edward Wade, in addition to a brother, Thomas Anthony Wade.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist. A burial service will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery under the direction of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors. A Rosary will be said in Bill’s memory at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (family members only).
The “Herd” understands that many may not be able to attend because of the pandemic. However, live streaming will be available at savannahcathedral.org
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to the Social Apostolate, P.O. Box 8703, Savannah, GA 31412.
Please sign the guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com.
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA 912-352-7200.