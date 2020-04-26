William “Bill” Joe Lynn, Marlow, was born January 15, 1932, in Apache, OK to Edward and Maxine (Morrison) Lynn. He passed away on April 11, 2020, in Marlow with his loving family by his side.
A private family memorial service will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/Oakcrest Cremation Center of Duncan.
Bill attended John Adams High School in Los Angeles, CA. and later in his life attended Cameron University. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for almost 22 years, including time spent in Vietnam and Europe. He also worked at Fort Sill in Civil Service as a Field Artillery TACFIRE Repair instructor and at Falcon Range as a Communications Support Technician. He later worked at Goodyear for 10 years as a tire machine maintenance support technician.
In August of 1958 he married the love of his life, Carmen Zahnbrecher, at Bitburg Air Force Base in Germany. They raised two sons, Patrick and Michael. He routinely went elk and antelope hunting. He would tinker on anything he could find. He loved genealogy. He enjoyed reading newspapers, working puzzles, watching westerns, and watching YouTube videos on airplane mechanics.
Bill is survived by his wife, Carmen; son, Patrick and wife Melissa Lynn of Palmer, AK; grandchildren: Joshua and wife Jennifer Lynn of Bismarck, ND, Kelsey Lynn of San Diego, CA, Cale and wife Berkley Lynn of Ft. Benning, GA, and Molly Lynn of San Diego; great grandchildren: William Lynn and August Lynn; and brother, Edward Lynn of Bray.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael Lynn.
