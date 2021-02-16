William (Bill) Harold Bandy, formerly of Oklahoma, passed away at home in Blacklick, Ohio on Feb. 10, 2021, at the age 91. He loved the Lord and actively served through his church.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Wanner of Blacklick, Ohio; sister Colleen (Junior) Fischer of Chattanooga; daughter, Janet Heavin of Indiahoma; stepson, Drex (Bethany) Baker of Granbury, Texas; stepson, Barry (Susan) Baker of Marysville, Ohio; grandchildren: Cody Friedel and Chelsea (Heavin) Guinip; Cameron Baker, Haley (Baker) Harbold and Caden Baker; Andrew and Amber Baker; and great-grandchildren: Mathieu, Riley, Creed and Norah; along with many nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to see Bill’s complete obituary or to view his funeral service virtually. It will be webcast at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, and will be available for viewing anytime thereafter.