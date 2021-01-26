On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, William “Bill” Allen Ciccarelli, loving husband, father of two, and grandfather of four, passed away at the age of 71.
Funeral services, with Military Honors being presented for Mr. Ciccarelli, will be held Feb. 12, at 11 a.m., in the First Baptist Church of Apache with Brother Jon Syverson. Entombment will follow at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin at 1 p.m. under the direction of Crews Funeral Home, Apache.
Bill was born Oct. 7, 1949, in Jersey City, NJ. to Alice Elaine Silvani-Nelson. He was a 1968 graduate of Bayonne High School, Bayonne, NJ and later received an associate’s degree in engineering. Bill honorably served in the US Army from July 1969 to January 1972. During this time, he served one tour in Chulai, Vietnam with the 263rd maintenance company as a helicopter avionics and armament technician. After his military service, Bill continued to work for the Federal Government under the Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation as a Dam Inspector for the next 32 years. During these years he also volunteered time as a T-ball/Little League Coach, Scout Leader, Hunter Safety Education Instructor, and Volunteer Firefighter. After retirement, Bill continued to provide service to our country through his work with both FEMA and the EPA during times of natural disaster.
Bill met Mary Alene Johnson on Aug. 3, 1973, were engaged only nine days later, and married by Nov. 2, 1973. They raised two children, Charles and Brandie. Bill was proud to serve his country and never backed down from his beliefs; he was a man of impeccable character. Bill enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, hunting, camping, and catching rattlesnakes. One of his favorite events was the Apache Rattlesnake Festival, where he volunteered in the butcher shop. Bill took great pride in being a grandpa (“Pop-pop”), and thought the world of his four grandchildren!
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Carl Nelson, and survived by his wife of 47 years, Alene; his mother, Alice Nelson (South Carolina); brother, Bernard Ciccarelli (South Carolina); his two children and their spouses: Charles and Cecilia Ciccarelli (Alabama), and Brandie and Gabe Holland (Kansas); four grandchildren: Bruno and Bodee Ciccarelli, and William and Isabella Sappington; and niece, Amanda Ciccarelli.
