Private family funeral services for William “Bill” Lewis, 90, of Lawton, Oklahoma will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Baptist Church with Bro. Eddie Coast, pastor officiating. Everyone is requested to wear a mask and to social distance with their immediate family. For those who cannot attend, the service may be viewed following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Friends may view from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm Tuesday and from 9:00 am until 11:00 am Wednesday at the funeral home.
William “Bill” Lewis passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Lawton. He was born on September 28, 1929 to John S. and Bessie (Mixa) Lewis near Geronimo, Oklahoma.
He was the fifth of ten children. He graduated from Geronimo High School in 1949. He attended Cameron Agricultural College for one year. He worked as a carpenter with his brother-in-law and brother building houses. His carpentering skills lasted his whole life. He could build almost anything and always had a pair of pliers and screwdrivers in his pockets. He entered the Army and served from 1951 – 1953 at Fort Lewis, Washington. He then began a 32-year career as a mail carrier. He retired to care lovingly for his son and later his wife until their deaths. He married Dorothy Pennington on June 16, 1953 in Lawton, Oklahoma. They were married for 65 years. They had two children, Gail and David. Bill loved to garden and keep his yard and flowers beautiful. He enjoyed sitting in his swing watching the birds and squirrels. He loved playing with the four-legged members of the family. He was especially proud of his Granddaughter who is studying to become a doctor. He leaves a lasting legacy of hard work, strength and dedication to family. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, four brothers (John, Hank, Harvey and Arthur Lewis) and three sisters (Thelma Stewart, Elma Frazier, and Betty Kriz).
He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Gail Lewis, Lawton, and his granddaughter, Danielle Lewis, Tulsa. He also has two siblings, Russell (Margaret) Lewis, Geronimo, Oklahoma and Margie Schlapbach, Lawton, Oklahoma and numerous nieces and nephews.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.