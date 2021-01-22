William B. (Bill) Stearns, age 85, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Lawton.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
William B. (Bill) Stearns was born October 1, 1935 in Stilwell, Oklahoma to Lee V. and Nellie F. (Wright) Stearns. Mr. Stearns was a heavy machinery operator for Public Service Company of Oklahoma. He retired after thirty-five years of service. He was a lifelong drag racing fan and built many hot rods himself.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth Stearns, Biloxi, Mississippi and Billy Stearns and his wife, Lisa, Lawton, three grandchildren, Crystal Stearns, Oklahoma City, Katrina Stearns and Kyle Stearns, both of Lawton and five great grandchildren, Madison Stearns, Aiden Rottler, Daxton Rottler, Serina Stearns and Riley Stearns.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kathleen Stearns.
