William Arthur Brewer Jr. was born Nov. 11, 1956, to Anna Jean and William Brewer in Lawton. After having three girls, Anna was so proud to finally have a son! William was a boys boy growing up with three older sisters. He was mischievous and rambunctious.
William attended Dunbar and Douglass Elementary schools. He attended Central Junior High school and graduated from Lawton High school in 1975. William played basketball, ran track and was outstanding in the high jump. He was very smart in school and had lots of friends.
After graduation, William moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado and got a job as a cook at Giuseppe’s Old Depot restaurant. He was a great cook and really enjoyed working there but as nature would have it, he wanted more out of life and decided to move to Boston, Mass., to go to law school.
William eventually changed career paths and decided to go into the insurance business. He worked as a Claims Adjuster for 10 years then opened Brewer Claim Service-Commercial & Personal Multi Line Claims. He then got a job at AIG as a Claims adjuster and worked there for 16 years.
William was President of the Brockton, Mass. local NAACP chapter from 2015 to 2016. He remained active in community and civic organizations. William received his master’s degree in management in 2006.
He met Rhonda in 2002 and they were married on June 5, 2007, and he became an instant father to Nigel and later grandfather to Isaiah. He cared deeply for his family and provided them a very comfortable lifestyle.
William and Rhonda decided to leave Boston and the snow and relocate to DeSoto, Texas in 2017. AIG transferred him to the Dallas office until he retired. But William was restless and decided to go back to work as a Claims Adjuster with Crawford & Company in February 2022.
He is preceded in death by his father William Brewer; stepfather, Bob Townsend; brother, Darren; grandmother, Maybelle Woods; aunts: Callie Mae White; Louise Shine; Vernita Keeton and Helen Trotty; uncles: Joe Woods; Van Solomon; Roy Benjamin, and Richard Douglass, and cousins: Florrese Rice; Thomas Douglass; Jacqueline Pierce and Reginald Joe Rogers.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 15 years Rhonda; his stepson, Nigel and grandson, Isaiah; his mother, Anna Jean Townsend; five sisters: Nora (Gary) Thompson, Homestead, Florida; Margaret (Verdell) Singleton, Las Vegas, Nevada; Debra Denman, Oklahoma City; Pamela Martin, Lawton, and Dana (Andre) Cook Jacksonville, Florida; two brothers: Xavier (Cindy) Bush Florence, Arizona; Zachary Bush, Long Beach, California; one aunt, Corine Douglas Augusta, Georgia, and three lifelong friends: Robert Sims, Lawton; Albert Johnson Jr. Lawton, and Clarence Pierce III, Lawton, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.