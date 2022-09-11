William Arthur Brewer Jr. was born Nov. 11, 1956, to Anna Jean and William Brewer in Lawton. After having three girls, Anna was so proud to finally have a son! William was a boys boy growing up with three older sisters. He was mischievous and rambunctious.

William attended Dunbar and Douglass Elementary schools. He attended Central Junior High school and graduated from Lawton High school in 1975. William played basketball, ran track and was outstanding in the high jump. He was very smart in school and had lots of friends.