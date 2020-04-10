William Arnold, 85, Lawton, OK
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters, with a Celebration of life Memorial Service at a later date. Viewing will be held at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home in Lawton on Friday, April 10, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.
William Ardell Arnold, Jr., was born to William Ardell and Jewell Catherine (Lacy) Arnold on February 8, 1935 in Melissa, TX and departed this life in Lawton, OK on April 8, 2020.
Memorial Donations can be made to the Vision 2020 fund at First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Ave., Lawton, OK 73501.