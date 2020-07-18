William Arnold

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church, Lawton, Friday, July 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Kenneth Cantrell and Rev. Jimmy Reed Officiating.
William Ardell Arnold, Jr., was born to William Ardell and Jewell Catherine (Lacy) Arnold on February 8, 1935 in Melissa, TX and went home to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Lawton, OK after a lengthy illness at the age of 85 years and 2 months.
Private Graveside Services were previously held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial Donations can be made to the Vision 2020 fund at First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Ave., Lawton, OK 73501.