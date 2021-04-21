Funeral service for William A. “Al” Wood, 89, of Burkburnett, Texas, will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Devol, with Rev. Bobby Waitman and Justin Cardwell officiating.
Mr. Wood passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 in Burkburnett.
Interment will be in the Devol Cemetery under the direction of Gray Funeral Home, Grandfield.
Al was born on July 9, 1931 in Grandfield, to Ernest and Avis (Mathews) Wood. He grew up in Grandfield where he attended school. He played football when they won the State Championship his senior year in 1948. He served his country in the United States Army where he received the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Presidential Unit Citation. He married Margaret Norred in 1958 and they made Devol their home for the last 30 year of marriage. Mrs. Wood passed away in 1994. Al worked as a pipe fitter for the Pipe Fitter Union for many years before retiring. He was an avid sports fan, and he enjoyed cards and dominoes. He adored his grandchildren and greats and loved spending time with them.
He is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Michael Henley, of Point Blank, TX; and William and Lisa Wood, of Devol; three daughters: Milanna Thompson, of Grandfield; Marilyn Burleson, of Burkburnett, TX; and Dorinda Lackey, of Burkburnett, TX; his brothers: Jack Wood and wife, Pat and Hap Wood; his sisters: Judy Wood and Marie Tinsley; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret Ann Wood; his daughter, Marsha Svetlik; his sisters: Joy Green, Helen Stine, and Billie Wood; and his brothers: Ernest Wood and Frankie Wood.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.