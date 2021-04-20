Memorial services for Willard Ezzell, 73, of Elgin, will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Elgin Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Ezzell passed away on April 17, 2021 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 73.
Willard Elza Ezzell was born Sept. 5, 1947 in Chickasha to Elza John and Helen (Clift) Ezzell. He attended Cement Schools and then later obtained his GED. He was a truck driver for all of his working career. He worked for Enterprise Crude for over six years as well as other companies. Willard married Suzette Molsbee on Oct. 8, 1968 in California. The two were married for 52 years.
Willard is survived by his wife Suzette Ezzell, of the home; 2 daughters: Alisha and Kyle Avers and Christy and Danny French; six grandchildren: Arika and Steve White; Lawrence Reeder Jr.; Anthony Reeder; Austin Reeder; Evan French, and Arizona Moore; and five great-grandchildren: Travis and Tyler Avers; Anna Avers; Jordynn Chandler; and William Chandler.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Elza and Helen Ezzell; two daughters: Lisa and Shana Ezzell; four brothers: Charles and Freeman Roberts and A.C. and Irvin Ezzell; and two sisters: Norma Greenwood and Estell Taylor.
