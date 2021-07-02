Will Rogers Stephens known as Bill, passed away at the age of 78 on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home in Mustang. Bill was born in Chickasha on Nov. 27, 1942, to Bailey R. and Helen (Choens) Stephens.
Bill grew up in the Oklahoma town of Elgin. He was well known in Elgin and the surrounding towns as one of “the banker’s sons”. He had an easygoing personality and a big smile. He was quiet and yet had a flair for fashion and a love for people. He carried these traits throughout his life. He also had a passion for fast and flashy vehicles. In his teen years he drag raced a red Ford Starliner and ended up replacing the rear end 16 times. He was a member of FFA and achieved “Master Farmer” award and showed cattle. The family would travel throughout the summers. He visited all the lower 48 states and travelled on the Queen Mary ship to European vacations. They frequented Lake City, Colorado and Lake of the Woods, Canada the most. He would spend summers in Lake City for most of his life. After graduating, high school in 1961 Bill attended Cameron University, University of Central Oklahoma and Draughon’s School of Business, Wichita Falls, Texas. During this time, he married Janie Price and three children were born out of this union, Christi, Kim, and Brandon. He began to farm in 1969, in mainly wheat and raised cattle. Bill married Connie Duncan in 1979 and became stepfather to Larry Stroud and Elda Stroud D’Amico.
Bill was an adventurous man with many hobbies golf, water and snow skiing, travel, fishing, dirt biking, boating, photography, stain glass craft, collecting Native American Art, collecting Civil War Memorabilia, and a strong love for music. He was all about the “Outlaw Movement” of country music and was a big fan of Willie Nelson. Bill was well loved and a well-rounded man who could go from wearing Elvis glasses and Johnny Carson suits (1970’s) to a cowboy hat and boots, all in the same day. He spent most of his life sharing those hobbies and travels with his family, thank you Dad for a million smiles! He was a wonderful son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and he will be deeply missed!
He is survived by his children: Christi Sherman and her husband Richard of Elgin; Kim Stephens, Duncan and her husband Dale of Mustang; Brandon Stephens has his wife, Kendra of Okarche. His sister, Carolyn McNeil and her husband Burton of Oklahoma City. His brother Robert Stephens and his wife Becky of Elgin. Five grandchildren: Chase Glover and Sheila Webb of Lawton; Ostyn Abshere and her husband Joe of Lawton; E.C. Glover of Atoka; Colten Glover and Kathellena Hagen of Lawton; and Blakeley Stephens of Okarche. Four great-grandchildren Anistyn, Ace, and Maviryk Abshere and Baby Boy Glover due in October, all of Lawton. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bailey R. and Helen Stephens; brothers, James Jump and Bailey M. Stephens and niece Juli Anderson.
Memorial Service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home 500 SW 104th St. OKC, OK 73139 at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021.