It is with a heavy heart that our beloved mother Wilhemina Jean Freese passed away on Feb. 27, 2023. Jean was born to Frank and May (Kosechequetah) Mejia in Lawton on Nov. 5, 1934. The Mejia family resided in Walters since the children were very young.
Jean was not only a very hard working, beautiful, strong Comanche woman but also very intelligent as she received a full scholarship to the University of Oklahoma after graduating High School.
Jean worked in civil services until her retirement. She and her husband Harvey D.N “Frosty” Freese raised their four children in Lawton and always had an open door to so many children in the neighborhood.
Jean is survived by her daughters: Jeri M. Freese, and Teri L. Smith both of Lawton; sisters: Maria Peavy, and Camilita Edwards both of Walters; brother, Nick Mejia of Tennessee; grandchildren: Esther Wanton, Chris Smith, Jacob Smith, Brittni Smith- Briggs, Justin Freese, and Marco Freese; 18 great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.
Jean is preceded in death by her sons: Jim Freese and Larry Freese; grandson Matthew C. Smith; parents: Frank and May (Kosechequetah) Mejia; sister, Delores Dranger; brothers: Don Mejia and Raymond Kosechequetah, and husband Harvey D.N “Frosty” Freese.