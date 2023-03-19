It is with a heavy heart that our beloved mother Wilhemina Jean Freese passed away on Feb. 27, 2023. Jean was born to Frank and May (Kosechequetah) Mejia in Lawton on Nov. 5, 1934. The Mejia family resided in Walters since the children were very young.

Jean was not only a very hard working, beautiful, strong Comanche woman but also very intelligent as she received a full scholarship to the University of Oklahoma after graduating High School.

