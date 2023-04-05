Word has been received of the death of Wilhelmina “Helma” Hammonds, 95 of Lawton.
A private family graveside service was held at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, where she was laid to rest with her husband, Roy.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hammonds passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Lawton.
Wilhelmina “Helma” was born on Nov. 17, 1927 in Randersacker-Wurzburg, Germany to Wilhelm and Teresia (Knorr) Mauter. She grew up during World War II. After the war, she sought work at the American Hospital in Wurzburg, Germany where she met her future husband. She became a war bride when she married Roy Hammonds. They had two children and came to the United States in 1952.
Helma taught herself to speak, read, and write english and proudly became an American citizen in 1956. She was a patriot and never took for granted the freedoms she enjoyed as an American citizen.
Her life as a military wife took her to Illinois, Indiana, Texas, Karlsruhe and Stuttgart, Germany and finally in 1965 to Lawton. She was a member of the Society of Military Widows, the Red Hats Society (Sexy, Sassy, Sooners) and a regular at the biweekly lunches with her friends at Mutti’s German Restaurant. She also loved going on almost every trip sponsored by the Center of Creative Living. Her friends and family often joked that “She never met a stranger”. She loved German music, needlework, working endless crossword puzzles, and she loved her German TV. She was a devoted wife and was the primary caregiver for her husband, Roy Hammonds until his death in 1999. She was also a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, and her sister, Margarethe Sedelmayer.
She is survived by her son, Ralph Hammonds, of Arlington, Texas; her daughter, Eleonore Isham and husband, Mark, of Clovis, New Mexico; and two grandchildren, Katie Isham, of Lafayette, Louisiana and Christopher Isham, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She will be profoundly missed and never forgotten.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of military Widows, Chapter 6, 1608 NW 32nd Street, lawton, OK 73505.
