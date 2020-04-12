A private family graveside service for Wilford Elmer “Lee” West, 71, of Chattanooga, Oklahoma will be at Grandfield Memorial Cemetery, Grandfield, Oklahoma on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 due to the City of Grandfield’s current COVID-19 restrictions.
Mr. West passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Lawton, OK.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gray Funeral Home in Grandfield, OK.
A viewing will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home in Lawton, OK and on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home in Grandfield, OK.
Lee was born December 11, 1948, in McAlester, OK, to Elmer Lee and Brine Dell (Lott) West. He grew up near Scipio, OK and graduated in 1966 from Indianola High School. He was drafted in 1967 in the Army and served in the Vietnam War and later served in the Army Reserves. Lee received a B. S. in Education from East Central University and a Masters in School Administration from the University of Oklahoma. He taught high school physics, computer programming, calculus, and math at Butner High School in Cromwell, OK. Lee moved to Chattanooga, OK, in 1979 to work for the COOP. He then farmed and worked for UPS until his retirement in 2000. He married Pamela Ann (Jackson) Adams on December 16, 1990, in Burkburnett, TX. Lee was a member of the Chattanooga Church of Christ. He was a member of the Grandfield Masonic Lodge #378, where he was a Master Mason and past Worshipful Master, a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite in Guthrie, and a member of Shriners International. He was instrumental in organizing many Masonic benefits to help with needs in the surrounding communities. Lee served on the Chattanooga School Board of Education and took pride in presenting both of his sons with their high school diplomas. He loved to travel with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Lee was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved going to the lake with their travel trailer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Lee was always willing to help anyone who was in need.
Lee is survived by his wife, Pam West of the home; his sons, Chad West of Elgin, OK and Chad Adams and Samantha of Peoria, IL; his daughter, Jennifer Kelley and Michael of Fernandina Beach, FL; his brothers in law and sisters in law, Ed and Linda Jackson of Lawton, Peggy Cuddeback of Lawton, Leah DeBoard of Lubbock, TX, Joe and Suzy DeBoard of Morgan Mills, CA, John and Carrie DeBoard of Lawton, and Danny Conn of Scipio, OK; his sisters and their spouses, Sue and Joe Morris of Arpelar, OK, Janice Platner of Scipio, OK, Nancy Sparks and Billy Johnson of Scipio, OK; grandchildren, Ashton West, MaKennah Adams, Shaye Kelley, Spencer West, Abbey West, Riley Kelley, and Taeley Williams; nieces and nephews, Bernie, Pam, and Kylee Jackson, Jennifer Jackson and Emme, Joe Lynn Morris, Kevin Morris, Melinda Caniglia, Cami Boling, Melissa Tarron, Brandon Conn, Kristl Smith, and Julie Gatlin; special friends, Terry and Debbie Goode and Dena, James, and Kasen Cassell; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Mr. West is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Brine West; his father in law and mothers in law, Raymond Jackson, Charlie Mae Jackson, and Mozelle Jackson; his brother, Roger Lee West; his sister, Junel Conn; his brothers in law, Larry Sparks and Owen Cuddeback; and his sister in law, Blanche Jackson.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Chattanooga Church of Christ After School Program, PO Box 203, Chattanooga, OK 73528; Grandfield Masonic Lodge #378, 102 W. 3rd St., Grandfield, OK 73546; or the Chattanooga Fire Department, 203 3rd St., Chattanooga, OK. 73528.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.