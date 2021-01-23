Wilford “Don” Jackson, the son of Lynex and Jennie Mae, was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, on Aug. 18, 1953. He attended the Lawton Public Schools. Upon graduating from Lawton High School in 1971, he enrolled in St. Phillips College in San Antonio, Texas. Later, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and received an honorable discharge. Wilford and Debra Landrum were joined in holy matrimony on March 11, 1987.
Wilford received Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and was of the Baptist faith. Reading and studying God’s Word was his way of facing life’s challenges. His hard work ethic was a trait admired by others. He was employed as an inventory control supervisor by Best Buy in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Poncho, as he was affectionately known, enjoyed fishing and puttering around the house or yard. Family and friends will attest to his barbecuing and grilling skills which made him sought after for get-to-gathers and holidays.
Wilford Don Jackson departed this mortal life on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 4 p.m. in St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lynex Jackson; mother, Jennie Mae Coulter; stepfather, John Coulter and mother-in-law, Frances; sisters, Wanda (Jackson) Johnson and Linda (Richardson) Wilson; brother, Stanley Jackson and daughter, Crystal Turner.
Wilford leaves to forever cherish precious memories, his wife Debra, of the home; sisters: Rayvon (John Earl) Thompson of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Starla (Jesse) Richardson of Hinesville, Georgia, Felicia Reynolds of San Antonio, Texas; bonus brothers: Ronald Coulter of Clinton, Maryland, Donald (Deborah) Coulter of Albany, Georgia and Andre’ (Angela) Coulter of Kissimmee, Florida; daughters: Tonya Jackson- Atkinson of Lawton, Oklahoma, Elisa (Antoine) Adams, Jennifer (Cornelius) Smith of Austin, Texas, Tinesha (Dakota) Shedd, Taneesha (Robert) Dodd of Lawton, Oklahoma, Monica Jackson of Lawton, Oklahoma; sons: Wilford (Arlene) Cleveland, Troy Williams of Lawton, Oklahoma, Dion Dodd of Lawton, Oklahoma, 28 grandchildren; one great-grandson; one aunt, Vera Wright of Ardmore, Oklahoma along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.