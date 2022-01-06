Funeral service for Whitney Lee (Tate) Hanza will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Dayspring Community Church with Pastor Robert Smith and Pastor Tim Evans officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Whitney Lee (Tate) Hanza, 31, after a brief illness, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 with her family gathered at her side in Lawton.
Whitney was born to Mark and Kassi (Kriss) Tate on Feb. 22, 1990 in Lawton. She attended school all 12 grades at Cache and graduated high school with a National Merit Scholar award. Whitney attended Cameron University for several semesters before moving into cosmetology school and finishing her training at Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology. Her eye for taking the plain and making it ready for that special occasion was truly an art form.
On Jan. 4, 2014, Whitney married her best friend and soulmate, Stephen Hanza. They established a home in Lawton and later moved to Cache not far from her childhood home. In 2019 Whitney, Stephen and their two sons, Landry age four and Sterling age two moved to the home of Whitney’s grandfather (PaPa Joe), at Lake Lawtonka. In 2020, Stephen and Whitney were blessed with baby Rozilynn. Whitney spent her days teaching the boys as she home schooled them and caring for her family. Whitney enjoyed spending time with her church family from Dayspring where she was a member since she was in youth group. Those that were loved by Whitney, surely knew it.
Whitney is survived by her husband Stephen; two sons: Landry and Sterling: daughter Rozilynn: her parents, Mark and Kassi Tate and her brother Kory Tate and his wife Brandi; grandparents, Joe Tate and Charles and Eva Lee Kriss; father and mother-in-law, Charles and Patti Hanza, plus a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Whitney to Grace Home, P.O. Box 385, Blanchard, OK 73010