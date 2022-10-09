In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2022 “The Angels came for her”, Whitley Dawn Poafpybitty, 31.
She was born on Jan. 28, 1991 in Lawton to Dawn Lynn Harjo Carrasco and the late Bruce Reid Poafpybitty Jr. Whitley attended school in Apache, Sherman, and Riverside Indian School. She then graduated in 2008 and went on to take courses at Grayson County College. She was a homemaker and a member of Post Oak Mennonite Church. Whitley was also an enrolled member of the Chiricahua, Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Apache. Also descendants of the Comanche, Kiowa and Seminole Tribe. She grew up in Stecker, always at the side of her father or grandpa Bruce, she always had a lollipop and the biggest pop that her little hands could carry. She would wear piggy tails with the sandy blonde tips smiling so big and excited just to make mud pies. At this age Whitley was definitely one of a kind, she loved to help herself to anyone’s purses and lipstick. In her teenage years she blossomed into the most sweetest beautiful young lady eager about life. In 2008, she became a mother to her eldest daughter Angelina Poafpybitty-Lopez, she also has two boys Thomas Lopez and Chris Lopez and the youngest daughter Carly Lopez. She adored her children and she always wanted the complete best for them. With her kids all close in age and her still being a new mom she took on her mother role with everything she had in her. She meant well in everything she did, she always without a doubt gave to anyone that needed help. Always generous and with good intentions a lot of times put everyone before herself. All through the rest of her life she was always happy and smiled even if she didn’t feel it. She was brave and loved by so many. Whitleys memories and love will last forever in everyone’s heart she loved.
Whitley Dawn is survived by her daughters: Angelina Christine Poafpybitty-Lopez and Carly Leeann Lopez; sons: Thomas Reid Lopez, and Chris Lopez, Sherman; mother, Dawn Lynn Harjo Carrasco; sisters: Cassie Poafpybitty, and Mindy Poafpybitty; brothers: Carlos David Carrasco, and Anthony Carrasco; grandparents: Cassandra Mithlo; Bruce and Delores (Tonahcut) Poafpybitty; uncles: Timothy Harjo Sr.; Christopher Washington; Thomas Poafpybitty, and Robert Toehay Jr.; aunts: Tracey Marie Poafpybitty Toehay, and Hankie Poafpybitty Ortiz. She was loved by many more family members and friends.
Whitley was preceded in death by her father, Bruce Reid Poafpybitty Jr.; brother, Rickie Lee Clark; nephew, Jose Luis Angel Lopez; grandfather, David Harjo; great grandparents, Burton and Kate Tonahcot; Etheline Haumpy Sankadota and Thompson Poafpybitty; Beatrice (Kowena) and Thurman Lee Mithlo; Lucy Mae and Amos Harjo; great great-grandparents, Katie and Pedrick Felix Kowena;Dolly and Lawrence Mithlo.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022 at the Fort Sill Apache Complex at the Gym. Burial will follow at the Satepauhoodle Family Cemetery. Wake is at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Fort Sill Apache Complex at the Gym.