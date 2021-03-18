Weston Winfred Hicks was born on Feb. 12, 1922 west of Apache, to Joseph Owen and Ludia Viola (Smith) Hicks. He passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Denton, TX.
He attended school at Boone and graduated from Apache High School. He played basketball and was active in the first FFA program. After graduation he went to Aircraft School in Wichita, Kansas, and then went to California to work for North American Aircraft. He married his high school sweetheart, Glada Maureen Bridges, on April 18, 1943. During WWII he was a Military Policeman in Tokyo and served as a guard for General MacArthur.
After the war, he went to work for Currell Lumber Company in Tucumcari, NM. The company transferred him to Lawton. In 1952 he decided to change his occupation and went to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, where he worked for nearly 30 years. They lived in Lawton until he took early retirement in 1980.
At that time they built a new home on the family farm. His hours in the garden, planting a pecan orchard, and fishing Cache Creek were some of his happiest memories. He played golf many years and it was his favorite place to unwind. They decided to move to Denton, TX in 2005.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Marc Branson Hicks; sister; brothers; aunts and uncles.
Weston is survived by his wife of 77 plus years, Glada; children: Kent Weston Hicks; Randy Owen and spouse Signe Hicks; Lisa Ann and spouse Thomas R. Hall; grandchildren: George Weston Hicks; Angela Hicks Willingham; Shawn Christopher Hicks; Amy Hicks Duncan; Branson Hicks; Callie Hicks; T.J. Hall; Robert Weston Hall; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, March 20, at Fairview Cemetery in Apache with Rev. Lory Fahle officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Apache First United Methodist Church.
