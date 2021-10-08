Memorial service for Wes Bailey will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Faith Family Fellowship, 14 SW. “F “ Ave. Lawton, with the Rev. Ron and Betsy Dupont officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
God called Wes home July 30, 2021 in Richardson, TX. Wes Bailey was born in Midwest City, Aug. 16, 1974 at 8:16 a.m., to Jerry Wesley and Mary Evelyn Bailey. Wes attended school in Lawton, at Robert E. Lee and Sullivan Village Elementary, Macarthur Junior High and Macarthur Senior High School. He graduated in 1992. Wes played all sports, played drums in the band, raced BMX Bicycles, he even had a show pig in FFA.
Wes worked for U-Haul. He also worked for Comanche County Sheriff Department, Lawton, and Lowndes County Sheriff Office, Valdosta, GA. Wes was a K-9 Handler, and in the drug task force. Wes Bailey was Chief of Police in Fletcher. He also worked security in Afghanistan and was on the Marshall Islands working when his health declined in June 2021, when he returned home.
Left behind to cherish his memory are three sons: Justin Bailey, Lawton; Dakotah Bailey, Elgin, and Dylon Bailey, Elgin; his mother, Mary Bailey, Lawton; a sister, Linda Goodwin and husband Ronnie. Sarah, MS; a brother, David Bailey, Lawton; a host of nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins and many, many friend here and across the waters.
Wes was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Bailey and a sister, Shirley; his grandparents: Furman and Minnie Hendrix and Henry Wesley and Mae Bailey.