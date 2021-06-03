Wendell Ronald Boardman, 88, of Elkins, AR, died May 31, 2021, and now is present with the Lord.
A native of Lawton he was the son of the late Frank M. and Sally Parton Boardman and husband of Dorothy Lynch Boardman.
He was a beloved husband and father, who was loved by many. His smile and gregarious personality would light up a room.
Wendell sang in the choir, was a soloist and an adult Bible class teacher at Black Oak Baptist Church, Elkins, Arkansas. He served in the US Army. He retired from the US Department of the Army in Washington, D.C., having served as the Records and Information Manager.
Wendell was a charter member of the Institute of Certified Records and recipient of the Federal Paperwork Management Award.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Wendy Boardman of Lexington, KY, and two sons: Perry Boardman of Elkins, AR; and Joshua Boardman (Stacy) of Lowell, AR; two granddaughters: Alexandria and Paula Boardman of Lowell, AR, and three grandsons: Joshua Guy and Peter Boardman of Lowell, AR; and Marcus Boardman (Staab), of Springfield, IL.
Wendell was predeceased by three sisters: Doris Rogers; Maxine Pace, and Alma McDaniels, and a brother, Frank Boardman Jr.
The family will receive visitors Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5 -7 p.m. Visitation will be at Beard’s Funeral Home, 855 S. Happy Hollow Rd., Fayetteville, AR 72701. The funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Bob Headrick, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Beard’s Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
If preferred, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spurgeon Gems, 2603 West Wright Street, Pensacola, FL 32505. Spurgeon Gems is a ministry Wendell used to support.
