Wendall Buck, age 75, of Fletcher, went to be with Jesus on Aug. 14, 2021. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa on March 30, 1946. Wendall graduated from La Porte City High School. He was married to wife, Sharon, for 57 years.
Wendall was a pastor of the Nazarene Church for 40 years, a motorcycle adventurist, accomplished wrestler of grandchildren, loving father, devoted and loving husband to Sharon, and most of all he loved Jesus.
He was survived by wife, Sharon; son Robert Buck and his wife Amy of Hawesville, KY; daughter Robin Williams and her husband David of Kirkwood, MO. In addition, he is survived by grandchildren: Christopher; Austin; Matthew; Danielle; Kasey and Cameron as well as six great-grandchildren. As one of eight children, he is survived by brother, Jim Buck and his wife Trudy of Colorado.
The funeral was held at Lawton Church of the Nazarene on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
