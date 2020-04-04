Graveside service for Wayne W. Yackeyonny 82 will be held
at Post Oak Cemetery on Monday at 11 a.m. Wayne lost his
battle with cancer on April 1, 2020.
Graveside Service will be 11:00 A.M. Monday April 6, 2020 at Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Wayne was born April 27, 1937 in Lawton to Owen & Edith (Pesauny) Yackeyonny. Wayne was a full blood Comanche and a Wildhorse descendent. Wayne married the love of his Life, Linda Tenequer Yackeyonny at Wichita Falls, Tx. They had Two sons, Gary & wife Audrey Yackeyonny and Jonathan Yackeyonny.
Wayne was experienced in laying carpet, laying brick, building
house trusses and other trades. Wayne loved to watch his
grandchildren play sports, loved watching old westerns, and tinkering.
Wayne is also survived by four grandchildren: Taylor/Jacob
Lovelace, Marcus Yackeyonny, Jalen Yackeyonny, & Krista
Yackeyonny. Two Great grandchildren: Easton Pulliam and
Calhoun (Hoonie) Lovelace. Three (3) brothers: C.E. Price Yackeyonny, Rick Yackeyonny and Roylee Yackeyonny.
Special relatives: Bonnie Turner and Rhonda Peugh.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents: Owen & Edith Yackeyonny, three sisters: Jewel, Eva Lois & Vicki
Four brothers: Kye, Hawk, Conway & Brownie
Wayne was very helpful to and loved by many. He will be
sorely missed by those that knew him. A very loving husband
father and grandfather.