Funeral service for Wayne Paul Jackson will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Lawton.Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.Wayne Paul Jackson, 85, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Lawton.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com