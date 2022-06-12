Funeral service for Wava J. Brunkow will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Ahren Reiter, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Wava J. Brunkow, 94, breathed her last breath at her home on June 7, 2022. She was a Lawton resident since July 4, 1966. Wava was born Aug. 1, 1927 in Ada, to Eugene and Millie Johnson Alford. She was the third of five children born to the Alford family. Wava graduated Ada High School in 1945.
Wava married Orville M. Brunkow of Onaga, Kansas on Sept. 2, 1947 in Denison, Texas. They started their family in Topeka, Kansas before moving with their children to Ada in 1954.
Wava spent her years in Lawton working as a retail clerk at Gibson’s, TG&Y, and McCrory’s.
She is predeceased by her husband, parents, four siblings and mother and father-in-law, Frank and Marie Brunkow.
Survivors are her daughter, Terry Pitcher and son-in-law, Dean of Corpus Christi, Texas; son, Gary of Tulsa; grandchildren: Nicole (Daniel) of Corpus Christi, Texas; and Bryant of St. Louis, Missouri. Other survivors include nieces and nephews from both families.