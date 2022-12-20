Funeral service for Wanna Gatliff will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor of First Baptist East, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.

The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at the funeral home.