Funeral service for Wanna Gatliff will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor of First Baptist East, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at the funeral home.
Wanna Gatliff, 74, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Oklahoma City.
Wanna Gatliff was born Aug. 8, 1948 in Fort Hood, Texas to Martin and Eula (Maddux) Rowin. She grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1967. She married Carl Gatliff on March 10, 1967 in Lawton and they were married for 55 years. She attended cosmetology school in Lawton and she was a hair stylist for many years. She worked alongside her husband at the family business in Lawton, Carl’s Military Surplus, for many years. Wanna was a kind and loving person who loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren. Wanna enjoyed going to the casino and attending estate sales.
Wanna is survived by her husband of the home; two children: Steve Gatliff of Lawton, and Susan Lee and husband Kevin of Lawton; three grandchildren: Cody Chasteen, Shane Karbowski and wife Shelby, and Megan Lee all of Lawton; one great grandchild, Kylie Karbowski; one sister, Lane Jones of Midwest City; one nephew, Bobby Jones and wife Ramona of Valley Head, Alabama, other family members and special friends, Angel Moore, Margie Nickell, and Dawn Smith.
Wanna is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Chelsea Lee.