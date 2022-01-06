Funeral service for Wanda Sue Dees, 74, of Lawton, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Roberts officiating.
Mrs. Dees passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 in Lawton.
Burial will be held at Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Wanda was born on May 17, 1947 in Lawton, to Theodore Phelps and Alice Faye (Jennings) Rodiger. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school, graduating from Lawton High School in 1965. Wanda married Gary Dees on Dec. 3, 1965 in Geronimo. While her children were in school, she volunteered with the PTA and Booster Club at Cleveland Elementary. She worked for WW Vending for several years which included time at Haggar Slacks Factory, Eisenhower Junior High, and Eisenhower Senior High. She then began her career at the Comanche County Courthouse where she managed the Cafe for over 20 years before retiring. Her hobbies included going to garage sales, collecting antique dishes, and watching Alabama football.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Greg Beben, of Oklahoma City; her son, Gary Thomas Dees, of Lawton; and her grandchildren: Brooke Ann Dees and Braden Thomas Dees.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Alicia Faye Dees; and her brother, James Dale Phelps.