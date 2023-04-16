Wanda Jean Rochelle was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Hopkins, Missouri, to Harold and Eula Crane. She graduated in 1952 from Salt Lake City High School and later graduated from Cameron University. After 2 weeks of serious dating, she eloped to Elko, Nevada, and married airman Gene Rochelle after meeting him at the Salt Lake City Church of Christ.

Gene, then a teacher and coach, eventually moved Wanda to Lawton, Oklahoma, where they raised their four children. After the death of a husband of a housewife and close friend, she became determined and went to college, graduating in 1971. She taught fourth and fifth grades at Country Heights and West Wood Elementary.

