Wanda Pahdoco McDaniel of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Aug. 23, 2023 at the age of 83. Wanda was born in Lawton on Oct. 13, 1939 to the late Jess Albert and Alma Lee Pahdoco. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1957, graduated from Cameron University and Oklahoma State University, and received a Masters degree in Education from Oklahoma University.

While visiting her long-time friends in Georgia, Sandra and Bill Cadle, Wanda met Cadle McDaniel who she later married. Wanda retired from a long career as an educator. Before teaching, Wanda worked at Fort Sill for several years. She was an accounting teacher at the Margaret McEvoy girl’s school in Macon, Georgia and was an adjunct instructor for the University of Oklahoma and Emory Riddle University teaching at the Federal Aviation Administration Management Training School.

Tags

Recommended for you