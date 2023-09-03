Wanda Pahdoco McDaniel of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Aug. 23, 2023 at the age of 83. Wanda was born in Lawton on Oct. 13, 1939 to the late Jess Albert and Alma Lee Pahdoco. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1957, graduated from Cameron University and Oklahoma State University, and received a Masters degree in Education from Oklahoma University.
While visiting her long-time friends in Georgia, Sandra and Bill Cadle, Wanda met Cadle McDaniel who she later married. Wanda retired from a long career as an educator. Before teaching, Wanda worked at Fort Sill for several years. She was an accounting teacher at the Margaret McEvoy girl’s school in Macon, Georgia and was an adjunct instructor for the University of Oklahoma and Emory Riddle University teaching at the Federal Aviation Administration Management Training School.
Wanda lived in Palm Coast, Florida while teaching at the FAA Management school. She later moved to Orange Park, Florida to be closer to her son. After her son’s death, she moved to Wyndom Lakes Assisted Living Center in Jacksonville, Florida and had recently transferred to the Riverwood Center.
Wanda was a devoted member of the Episcopal Church and a member of the Comanche Nation. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Jay Albert McDaniel, his dad Hugh Cadle McDaniel and her parents.
Wanda is survived by her grandson Jackson Hugh McDaniel and two step-grandchildren: Emily and Ethan Suto; and siblings: Linda Pahdoco Elzie, Jim Pahdoco, and Jo Vickers; and by many loving nephews and nieces.
The Broadus-Raines Funeral Home in Green Cove Spring, Florida is handling arrangements. A Celebration of Life service is planned for Oct. 13, 2023.