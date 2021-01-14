Graveside services for Wanda Marie Whitaker will be 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, with James Rennaker, Minister at the Church of Christ, Sterling officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Friends may view from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Wanda Marie Whitaker, 85, Fletcher, passed away on Monday the Jan. 11, 2021 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Wanda was born June 4, 1935 in Headrick, to Otto and Susie Marple.
Wanda married Ira Edward on Dec. 23, 1960 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They were married for 57 years. Wanda owned and operated two restaurants with Ira for over 20 years. She was a member of the Church of Christ, active with the VFW Post 8580 and American Legion Post 306, Honorary Sterling FFA Chapter degree. Wanda was a devoted wife to Ira, she was selfless with her time and opened her home up to anyone. Throughout the years she and Ira helped countless young people and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
She is survived by two sons: Richard Whitaker of the home; Brian Whitaker and wife Melissa of Moore; one daughter, Thea Clayborn and partner Cheryl Scott of Piedmont; five grandchildren: Brandon Clayborn; Clint Clayborn; Shelly Stolp; Dustin Whitaker; Colt Whitaker; and six great-grandchildren: Lynnea; Sadie; Ian; Braidon; Isaac and Oliver along with many loved relatives and friends.
Wanda was preceded in death by both parents; her husband Ira Edward; a son James Whitaker; three sisters: Evelyn Chambliss, Marilyn McIntosh and Carolyn Tyler.
