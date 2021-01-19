Memorial services for Wanda M. Bilovecky, 69, Lawton, will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Chapel. Cremation will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Wanda died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Lawton.
Wanda was born Aug. 30, 1951, in Bad Nauheim, Germany, to John J. and Anna M. Bilovecky. She grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School, after high school she attended two years at Oklahoma State University, deciding college was not for her she moved to Houston, Texas where she lived for several years, returning to Lawton in 1999. Wanda loved all animals big and small. While still living in Houston she was a professional clown and brought Mitzi the Clown to Lawton with her. Her favorite past time was hanging out with her friend Gary Ensley and Tee Davis-Gray in the backyard by a fire pit. She loved to cook and do crafts. One of her favorite hobbies was making candles, especially around Christmas. She loved flowers and worked on her flower garden until her health would not allow it any longer.
She is preceded in death by her father John J. Bilovecky and two sisters: Kathrine and Evelyn Bilovecky.
She is survived by her mother, Anna M. Bilovecky, Lawton; four sisters: Tonia Wise and husband Donald; Felecia Cox and husband Danny; and Sonya Bilovecky all of Lawton; and Janet Dexter, Kansas City, KS; one niece; three nephews; two great-nieces and two great-nephews and a host of friends she loved like family.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required to the memorial service.