Funeral service for Wanda Lee Thomas, 73, of Geronimo, OK will held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Cameron Baptist Church with the Rev. Bob Jones and the Rev. Mike Teel officiating.

Wanda Thomas of rural Geronimo, OK went to sleep on the farm and woke up in heaven on Feb. 18, 2023.

Recommended for you