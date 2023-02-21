Funeral service for Wanda Lee Thomas, 73, of Geronimo, OK will held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Cameron Baptist Church with the Rev. Bob Jones and the Rev. Mike Teel officiating.
Wanda Thomas of rural Geronimo, OK went to sleep on the farm and woke up in heaven on Feb. 18, 2023.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Wanda was born April 21, 1949, to Harold and Vera Lee (Haller) Beck. She was raised in the metro area of Oklahoma City, OK and graduated from South East High School in 1967. After graduation she worked as a floor guard at an Oklahoma City skating rink and that is where she met the love of her life, Don Thomas. They were married three months later on Oct. 27, 1967. After their marriage they moved to Lawton where God gifted them with two beautiful girls, Nancy K. and Amy Jo. Wanda was a longtime member of Cameron Baptist Church.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Don Thomas, of the home; her daughters, Nancy Inman and Amy Jo Thomas-Foshee and her husband, Kevin Foshee; her stepmother, Anna Beck; her brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Julie Beck; and sister, Sherry Beck; four grandchildren: Cory Inman, Victoria Lee Inman Joshua Hines, and Jessica Hines; and four great-grandchildren: Liam, Kaydon, Warren and Lillian.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Danny Beck and Johnny Shelton; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.