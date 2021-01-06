Funeral service for Wanda L. Roper will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Locust Grove Baptist Church, east of Lawton, with Dr. William F. Watkins, Pastor and Rev. Jimmy Lehew, Associate Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic masks are required to be worn at the service.
Wanda L. Roper, 86, Elgin, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at her home in Elgin. Wanda was born in Lindsay, on Nov. 24, 1934 to Martin and Myrtle (Wallace) Thompson. She grew up in Chickasha and graduated from Chickasha High School. She was a telephone operator while she was attending school and later became a nurse. She also worked for Sears as a parts manager and worked for Pepsi in administration. Wanda married Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Retired) Dennis R. Roper on March 25, 1955 in Chickasha. They were married for 60 years before Dennis passed away on Aug. 9, 2015. Wanda enjoyed sitting outside and reading and gardening. Wanda and Dennis enjoyed traveling to different places across the United States camping in their RV. Wanda especially loved being around her family, mainly the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Wanda is survived by her four children: Pamela Shoopman of Norman; Dennis Roper, Jr. and wife Kim of Elgin; Bryan Roper and wife Olga of Garland, Texas and Jana Hapka and husband Stanley of Lawton; 14 grandchildren: David Harris; Kristen Roper; Dustin Roper; Laura Shoopman; Brandon Roper; Amy Shoopman; William Henson; Tabitha Gifford; Madeleine Hapka; Alexandra Hapka; Lauren Hapka; Mikaela Roper; Kattya Roper and Maia Hapka; 16 great-grandchildren and other family members.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Andrew Roper and son-in-law, Jackie Shoopman, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Locust Grove Baptist Church Building Fund at 11848 NE Townley Rd., Elgin, OK 73538.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com