Funeral service for Wanda Jean Cavel will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Keahbone, Pastor, First Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton.
The family will greet friends 5-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Wanda Jean Cavel died Monday, April 4, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 85. She was born May 29, 1936 between Hastings and Temple. In 1938 her family moved south of Lawton to the Hillside community. She attended Hillside grade school from the 1st through 8th grades. In 1954 she graduated from (Central) Lawton High School in the last graduating class from that school. She attended Cameron State Agricultural College and received a BA degree in Business.
She worked for Oklahoma Abstract Company, Adams Accountant and Civil Service at Fort Sill before becoming full time at the Comanche County Treasurer’s Office. She worked there for 34 years and served as Comanche County Treasurer for two years before her retirement in 1989. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Lawton, where she had made many friends through the years. She loved working in her home, her yard and on family history. Her family were a great joy to her, especially her “Great” nieces and “Great” nephew.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Eugene Cavel in 1940 as well as her father, Warren Charles Cavel, her mother, Vena Lorene Cavel, and her sister-in-law, JoAnn Cavel.
Survivors include her brother, Curtis Wayland Cavel; twin nieces: Jennifer Ann Eary and Janet Lee Younts and husband Greg; great nieces: Kristen Grace, Caitlin Faith and Sarah Hope Eary; and great nephew, Caleb Gregory Younts.