A private family service for Wanda Ille, 88, Temple, will be held at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel in Walters on Thursday, June 3, 2021, with Rev. Peter Jandaczek officiating. Interment will be in the Temple Cemetery, Temple. Viewing will be at Hart-Wyatt in Temple from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wanda Oveda (Norman) Ille was born to Denver Leonard and Roxie Lee (Mullens) Norman on June 8, 1932 in the Gregg Community northeast of Temple,and departed this life in Temple on May 29, 2021 at the age of 88 years, 11 months and 21 days.
Wanda grew up in Temple, graduating from Temple High School in the Class of 1950. She married Billy Eugene Ille 69 years ago on Feb. 21, 1952 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Walters. To the union three children were born, Mike, Carol and Robert.
Her kids and grandkids were the highlight of her life. She loved being involved in all their sports and activities. Wanda lived in Temple all her life and worked at Lil’s Café, Hoopers Drug Store and at First State Bank of Temple for 32 years. She loved volunteering at Temple Tiger Baseball Foundation for 12 years. Her favorite thing to do was to talk and socializing with fellow members of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Walters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Denver and Roxie; her three brothers and sister: Jimmy Norman; Joe Dan Norman; Leonard Norman and Joy Norman Bates; and a grandson, Tony David Uselton in 1975.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Ille of the home; three children: Mike Ille and wife Marsha of Duncan; Carol Ille Uselton of Lubbock, TX and Robert Ille of Dallas, TX; two grandkids: Jason Ille and wife JoAnn of Duncan; and Ali McAlister and husband Mike of Dallas, TX; four great-grandchildren: Strait Ille; Shaine Ille; Maddie McAlister and Graham McAlister.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at elaracaringhospicefoundation.org