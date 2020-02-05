Funeral service for Wanda Gale McCullar will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Fletcher Christian Church, Fletcher, Oklahoma with Reinherd Heinz, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Elgin Memorial Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Wanda Gale McCullar, 78, Walters, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her home in Walters. She was born April 27, 1941 in Mexia, Texas to Columbus and Opal Beatrice (Berry) Young. Wanda married Kenneth Marvin McCullar on September 5, 1962 in Waco, Texas. Kenneth and Wanda were youth ministers at Fellowship Baptist Church in New Mexico for years. They lived in Texas, New Mexico, Washington State, and finally settling in Oklahoma.
Wanda enjoyed being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren, was a good cook, an excellent seamstress, and she loved to travel. She was known for always having her children’s back and you could never win an argument with her. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Wanda is survived by her five children, Rebekah Richards of Apache, Oklahoma, Tony Reynolds and wife Sharon of Mountainair, New Mexico, Lissa Davis of Walters, Oklahoma, John McCullar and wife Wendy of Walters, Oklahoma, and Lana McCullar and husband Wallace Wakeland of Walters, Oklahoma, 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, one sister, Mary Davis of Waco, Texas and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and three sisters.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wendy McCullar for her special and loving care of Wanda and her well being.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com