Funeral service for Wanda Gale McCullar will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Fletcher Christian Church, Fletcher, Oklahoma with Reinherd Heinz, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Elgin Memorial Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Wanda Gale McCullar, 78, Walters, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her home in Walters.
