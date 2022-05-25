Wanda Gean Adams, born Nov. 24, 1938, passed away May 18, 2022 in Wichita Falls, TX at age 83.
The funeral services will be at the First Baptist Church in Devol, at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022 followed by graveside services at Devol Cemetery, with Justin Cardwell officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Wanda was born in Temple on Nov. 24, 1938 to Wilson and Holly Mann. She married William (Irvin) Adams Aug. 1, 1958 in Wichita Falls, TX. Wanda attended Temple ISD in Temple before getting married and becoming a homemaker. She and Irvin spent the last 63 years farming and ranching.
Wanda loved all types of hobbies, like crocheting, drawing and oil paintings, quilting, and making porcelain dolls. She also, had a variety of collectables that she loved. Wanda was known as the best pie maker among her family and she loved to bake. Wanda’s biggest passion in life was the love she had for all of her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Wilson Mann “Jr” and daughter, Shelia Dunn.
She is survived by husband Irvin Adams of Grandfield; sons: Darrell Adams of Grandfield, and Danny and wife Susan Adams of Bowie, TX; siblings: Carrie Step of Comanche; Dena and Gene Prince of Baton Rouge, LA and Bobbie Mann of Temple; grandchildren: Jason and wife Sheila Adams of Devol; Amanda and husband Jimmy Reyes of Bowie, TX; Katrina and husband Danny Lassus of New Orleans, LA; Jarred and wife Cody of Grandfield; Nona and Brad Laminack of Devol; Karrie and Mike Whaley of Randlett; Aaron Adams of La Porte, TX; Melody and husband Tyler Sutton of Bowie, TX; John Robert Adams of Lawton, and Cole and Jenna Adams of Wichita Falls, TX; 28 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren; numerous loved nieces and nephews and extended family.