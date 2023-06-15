Lois was born June 12, 1929, in Olustee, to Milton Rogers and Edna Tackitt Rogers. She died June 13, 2023, at the age of 94. She grew up in Comanche County, where she attended school at Allendale and Geronimo. She worked for NAF on Fort Sill for 24 years.

She married Terrell Huitt in 1945 and to that union four children were born: Malvenna, Ronnie, Janice, and Rodney. After Terrell’s death in 1974, she married Wallace Easton in 1984. After Wallace’s death in 1988, she later married J.C. Anderson and moved to Sherman, Texas. After his death in 2007, she moved back to Sterling.

Tags

Recommended for you