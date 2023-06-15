Lois was born June 12, 1929, in Olustee, to Milton Rogers and Edna Tackitt Rogers. She died June 13, 2023, at the age of 94. She grew up in Comanche County, where she attended school at Allendale and Geronimo. She worked for NAF on Fort Sill for 24 years.
She married Terrell Huitt in 1945 and to that union four children were born: Malvenna, Ronnie, Janice, and Rodney. After Terrell’s death in 1974, she married Wallace Easton in 1984. After Wallace’s death in 1988, she later married J.C. Anderson and moved to Sherman, Texas. After his death in 2007, she moved back to Sterling.
Lois enjoyed being with her family and loved music. She also loved working in her flowers, sewing, crocheting, and square dancing. She was a member of Sterling United Methodist Church and was a member of Ladies Auxiliary Military Order Purple Heart while living in Sherman, Texas.
Survivors include a daughter, Malvenna Hardzog and her husband Henry; two sons: Ronnie Huitt and his wife Anita, and Rodney Huitt and his wife Brenda, all of Sterling; stepchildren: David Easton, Tammy Neuwirth, Marlene Glass, Darlene Smith, and Gwen Rickerson; 11 grandchildren: Carol, Jan, Kevin, Ronita, Chad, Brad, Misty, Travis, Jason, Courtney, and Ginger; 31 great-grandchildren and 16 great great-grandchildren; two sisters: Shirley Whitehead and her husband Fred of Lawton, and Patsy Smith and her husband Jim of Las Cruces, New Mexico; one brother, Jerry Rogers and his wife June of Fort Worth, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Vic Simpson, her parents, three husbands, two sisters, one grandson, and two great-grandsons.